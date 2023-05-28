Southampton vs Liverpool: Lineups and LIVE updates

Liverpool look to end a shambolic campaign on a high when they travel to the Saint Mary's Stadium to face a relegated Southampton side

After a shambolic Premier League campaign, Southampton became the first team to drop down from England’s top division as they are destined to finish the league at the foot of the table. It’s been a terrible season for the Saints having just won 6 games and lost 25 games in the Premier League, and only Wolves have scored fewer goals than them.

The club also confirmed that their third managerial appointment of the season, Ruben Selles, will leave the club after he also met the same fate as his predecessors.

Southampton are riding on a third-highest winless streak in the league having extended it to 12 games before Liverpool’s visit and the Reds could make the matter worse for their rivals.

Another factor that could dampen their hopes of producing an upset in their own backyard is that only one Premier League team that has finished on the 20th position in the table has won a game on the final matchday in the last two decades.

The season cannot come to an end sooner for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as his side are destined to finish out of the top-4 for the first time since the former Borussia Dortmund took charge of the club.

The Merseyside outfit have dropped down to the Europa League zone and Manchester United’s midweek 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea brushed aside the little glimmer of hope the Reds had of securing Champions League football. Liverpool’s season didn’t have the perfect start having lost 8 out of 15 games played on the road.

Klopp’s men did garner results since the turn of the year but it wasn’t enough to mask their shambolic outings in the ongoing campaign. Although the German manager would now be focussed on emerging victorious against a relegated Southampton side and will have his eyes laid on a revamp for next season.

Liverpool have an ageing midfield and Klopp would look to bring reinforcements in the centre of the pitch if his side have to reach their potential once again.

Southampton vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups

Southampton XI (4-4-2): McCarthy; Bree, Bednarek, Lyanco, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Walcott, Elyounoussi; Alcaraz, Sulemana

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas; Milner, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Jota

Southampton vs Liverpool LIVE updates

Liverpool's next three fixtures

The Reds travel to Singapore next to face Leicester City and Bayern Munich in their set of pre-season friendlies on the 30th of July and 2nd of August respectively.