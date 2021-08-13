The winger has promised supporters "a bit of flair" when he takes his bow for the Red Devils, who are set to open their new campaign at home to Leeds

Jadon Sancho has revealed what he will bring to Manchester United after "waiting a long time" for his switch to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho completed his long-awaited £73 million ($101m) move to United at the end of July, bringing to an end his four-year stint at Dortmund by committing to a five-season deal with the Manchester outfit.

The Red Devils had to be patient in their pursuit of the winger, who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer initially identified as a primary target in the summer of 2020, and he is eager to make his mark ahead of their Premier League season opener against Leeds United on Saturday.

What's been said?

Solskjaer has hinted that Sancho might not be ready to start at Old Trafford as he continues to get up to speed following his summer holidays, but the 21-year-old insists he is raring to go.

"I’ve been waiting for a long time for this move and I’m just glad it’s over now and I can get ready to start the season against Leeds and I’m buzzing," Sancho told United legend Rio Ferdinand in a pre-match interview for BT Sport.

Asked what unique qualities he can offer Solskjaer's side, the ex-Dortmund star added: "Goals, assists and a bit of flair and I’m definitely eager to win. That’s one of those things I’ve always done, always eager to help the team to win, I love winning it’s my mentality and hopefully I can win some games for Man United if it’s a close game or something like that. I’m looking forward to it."

Sancho on Fernandes and Co

Sancho, who recorded 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 outings for BVB, went on to express his excitement after linking up with Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes, while also outlining his desire to complete United's deadly strike force alongside Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford.

"I can see [the winning mindset] in a few of the players like Bruno, today we were on the same team and we linked up very well," he said.

"Me and him love winning so I’m glad we have the mindset because it’s needed, especially in a big team like this. If you want to win things you have to learn how to win in training and matches, it’s important.

"I watched some of the games last season and the attack is very good so to be a part of that now is going to be kind of crazy. I’ve seen what Bruno and Marcus have been doing and Greenwood and Cavani so to add more goals and assist to this is exciting."

Sancho reacts to Messi's PSG move

Sancho also weighed in on Lionel Messi's stunning free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, insisting that he is striving to reach the same level as the former Barcelona captain and his new Parc des Princes' teammates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

"I think I use that as motivation," he said of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival in France.

"PSG are a great side, they’ve got great players like Neymar, Mbappe and Messi so as a young player I’m looking at that like I have to step up my game and try and show the world that I’m not at that level yet but I can get to that level.

"Especially as it’s good competition every young player should thrive for big games like that so if we did ever face them in the CL I would be buzzing to go. They’ve got a great side definitely."

