Man Utd confirm Weghorst loan signing as Ten Hag plugs Ronaldo gap with Burnley striker

Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Burnley forward Wout Weghorst, who fills the gap in the team left by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dutch star joins Premier League giants

United agreed to pay compensation to Besiktas

Six-month loan deal signed

WHAT HAPPENED? Besiktas agreed to allow the Dutch forward's one-year loan deal to be cut short after accepting a £2.5 million compensation fee from United. Weghorst was initially loaned to the Turkish club by Burnley in the summer of 2022 after signing from Wolfsburg last winter. The 30-year-old has now made his return to English football at Old Trafford, where he will stay until the end of the current campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United boss Erik ten Hag made it clear that he wanted to sign a replacement striker after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club by mutual consent in November. They were reported to be leading the chase for Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid at one stage, until Chelsea swooped in to sign the Portuguese star in a loan deal worth a reported £10 million ($12m). Weghorst has been brought in instead, despite only managing two goals in 20 Premier League appearances for Burnley last season, but United do not have the option to buy him outright in the summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Weghorst won't be available to make his debut for United in a crucial Premier League derby clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday. Ten Hag's men are due back in action four days later away at Crystal Palace.