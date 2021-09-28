Maguire facing 'a few weeks' out at Man Utd with calf injury

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Manchester United are likely to be without club captain Harry Maguire for "a few weeks" as the England international is nursing a calf injury.

The Red Devils skipper was forced out of a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday just past the hour mark.

Luke Shaw also limped out of that contest, in an another untimely fitness blow for Solskjaer, but it is Maguire that appears set to spend the longest spell in the treatment room.

What has been said?

Pressed for a fitness update ahead of United's Champions League outing against Villarreal on Wednesday, Solskjaer told reporters: "It looks like Harry is definitely out.

"Luke, we might give a chance to but he didn't train this morning. So maybe the best case scenario is he will join us on the bench.

"There has to be a reshuffle but that's why we have a big squad of good players and I'm sure we'll get a good performance with whoever is selected."

The United boss added, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka another defensive miss through suspension: "Luke has been in today so I'll give him a chance to be involved. He didn't train with the team.

"Harry is, more or less, definitely out and it doesn't look good. It's Harry's calf and it might take a few weeks. Let's see how quickly he recovers.

Article continues below

"Of course, he was hoping to play against Villarreal before but he missed the last game we played against them. That's football for you.

"With Aaron suspended, we will have to make a few changes."