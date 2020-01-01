Barcelona confirm €60m capture of Pjanic in wake of Arthur deal
Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Miralem Pjanic from Juventus on a deal that could rise to be worth €65 million (£59 million/$73 million).
The confirmation comes shortly after Barcelona announced that fellow midfielder Arthur would be heading the other way, joining Juventus on a deal worth €72 million (£66m/$81m) plus up to €10m in bonuses.
Pjanic has signed a deal with Barcelona for the next four seasons, with that deal including a release clause of €400 million (£366 million/$449 million).
The midfielder will remain at Juventus for the rest of the campaign, however, with the Bosnian continuing on through the club's Serie A and Champions League campaigns.
Pjanic heads to La Liga after four seasons with Juventus, having joined the Serie A champions from Roma in 2016.
During his time with Juve, Pjanic was able to lift three Serie A titles, with the club favoured to claim a fourth this season as he prepares for his Barcelona departure.
In addition, Pjanic has won two Coppas Italia and one Suppercoppa Italia since moving to Turin.