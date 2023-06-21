Man Utd consider hijacking Arsenal's Declan Rice move with player-plus-cash transfer swoop involving Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay

Manchester United are reportedly considering an attempt to hijack Arsenal's move for West Ham star Declan Rice.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United are weighing up a player-plus-cash offer for Rice that could include Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay, reports The Telegraph. The Gunners' second bid of £90 million for the England midfielder, who has also been linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester City, was rejected by the Hammers on Tuesday - and United could now swoop to beat their rivals in the race for his signature.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice is out of contract in 2024 and Hammers chairman David Sullivan confirmed earlier this month that the 24-year-old had played his last game for the Europa Conference League winners.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Telegraph claims West Ham are interested in McTominay and manager David Moyes is a huge admirer of Maguire. Moreover, the report adds the United duo may leave Erik ten Hag's team this summer. Despite that, Arsenal are likely to return with a third bid for Rice, who favours a move to the Emirates Stadium.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are expected to increase their offer for Rice, the last of which was £75m plus £15m in add-ons spread over five years, in what may be the biggest transfer saga of the summer.