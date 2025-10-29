Mutiny at West Ham?! Lucas Paqueta breaks silence amid reports he wants to leave London Stadium in January

It had been reported that Aston Villa came forward with a late bid for Paqueta in the summer window. However, the Hammers refused to sanction the transfer, with Villa’s proposal arriving only a couple of days before deadline day. Flamengo, Paqueta’s boyhood club, also approached with a loan offer that was swiftly turned down by West Ham. Sources in Brazil suggested that Flamengo would love to bring Paqueta back home permanently, but questions remain over whether they could afford such a move. Now, a fresh report from The Times claims that he is once again pushing to open the exit doors in the winter.

However, Paqueta appeared to pour cold water on those rumours using nothing more than a simple emoji. The midfield magician took to X to share a picture of himself beaming in a West Ham shirt, flanked by his two young sons, Filippo and Tiziano, at the London Stadium. His post, which came just over an hour after The Times reported he wanted to quit the club, included only a smiling face emoji, enough to put the swirling rumours about his future to rest.