'We haven't fallen apart!' - Xabi Alonso insists Real Madrid connection is 'improving' but admits they 'can't be happy' with latest upset

Following the match, Alonso addressed the media and faced questions about his team's recent form, which has seen them draw their last two league games. When asked if the team had crashed, Alonso was defiant in his response.

"We haven't fallen apart," Alonso insisted. "We're still competing; the context of each match is different. The result is what matters, and we're aware of that and self-critical. The spirit is good; we have to respond to adversity. This is Real Madrid. We live with criticism; we want to improve."

Despite his positive outlook on the team's spirit, Alonso acknowledged the disappointment of the result. "After a good run, we've had several results we didn't want. We know what we want; we have to keep pushing forward. We're not happy; we always want to win. We can't be. There are many games left, so we need to focus on the next one by analyzing what we did today."

