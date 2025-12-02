VIDEO: Suspended Man Utd flop Antony spotted taunting Sevilla fans from stands during Real Betis' derby victory

Antony was restricted to a spectator role as Betis lined up against old adversaries at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. He took up a seat in an executive box after picking up a red card during a La Liga clash with Girona - with the South American having caught Joel Roca with a high boot.
While being prevented from taking to the field, the 25-year-old made a point of joining his team-mates at Sevilla’s home stadium. Antony was never going to let his presence go unnoticed, with the Samba star taking great delight in winding up opponents - on and off the field.