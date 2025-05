Simone Inzaghi claimed that he's "happy" at Inter despite reports of a €30 million (£25m/$34m) agreement with Al-Hilal.

Has been in talks with Al-Hilal for a potential transfer

However, he insisted that he remains committed to Inter