Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney sent fading ‘love’ warning as they continue to ride ‘magical rollercoaster’ at Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney sent fading ‘love’ warning as they continue to ride ‘magical rollercoaster’ at WrexhamChris BurtonGetty/GOALWrexhamLeague TwoRyan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been warned that “love will become difficult to maintain” as they ride a “magical rollercoaster” at Wrexham.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowStunning takeover completed back in 2021Three-year anniversary reached in North WalesImpressive progress made on & off the pitch