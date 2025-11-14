Ex-Real Madrid youngster opens up on mind-blowing training sessions with Xabi Alonso and reveals he scored first ever goal of Liverpool legend's coaching career

Andres' journey has taken him from Madrid’s youth fields to the centre of Stuttgart’s midfield, but one of his most defining memories goes back to 2018. At just 13, he entered the Madrid academy and soon met, Alonso, who would leave a lasting mark on him.

Chema recalls that season vividly. Alonso, then beginning his coaching career in Madrid's youth academy, was still transitioning from iconic midfielder to manager. In the very first match of his managerial career, the first goal scored under Alonso’s leadership came from a young Andres.

“He was my first coach at Real Madrid. We arrived together in the Under-14 A team, and I scored the first goal in the first match on a rebound, which is a bit of a funny story,” he said in an interview with AS.

But it wasn’t the goal that stayed with him the most, it was the training.

"When training sessions finished, he would stay behind practicing passes to the goalkeepers or long balls that went straight to their feet; it was spectacular," he added. "He would have us practice with him, but of course, there was no comparison between his passes and ours."