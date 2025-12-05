SC
'Once in a lifetime experiences' - Qatar's volunteer programs for FIFA tournaments inspiring youth and next gen
FIFA tournaments in Qatar
There is no doubt that the massive success of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has played a huge role in FIFA trusting Qatar with hosting a number of important FIFA tournaments. Given the compact nature of the venues, state-of-the-art stadiums and training facilities, easy travel and high-class accommodation options and a fervour for the game, it was no surprise.
Qatar just hosted the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup, a 48-team affair, and are currently in the midst of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025. They will also host the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, featuring European champions PSG, simultaneously with the Arab Cup. In fact, the next four editions of the U17 World Cup will also be in Qatar, along with the 2029 and 2033 editions of the Arab Cup.
And it's not just the players and fans who have stood to benefit from this. Qatar have organised 'volunteer programs' during these tournaments for youngsters and the next generation to experience the organising of a global event and inspire them to greater heights.
A look into the Qatar 2025 FIFA Volunteer Programme
On December 5, International Volunteers Day, it's only fitting to highlight Qatar's contribution to shaping the next generation of leaders.
As they successfully did during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar also invited volunteers for the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup, 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup - all huge events in their own right.
The Local Organising Committees (LOCs) of both tournaments were merely continuing/build on the sustainable legacy that Qatar aimed to foster after the World Cup.
Helping the next generation of leaders get a taste of global events of the highest class and thereby shape their destiny is one of the heartening effects of this program.
A total of 4000 volunteers were selected from over 25000 applications by Qatar for these three tournaments. These 4000 volunteers will manage to get experience in over 20 functional fields, ranging across the organisational fields for these tournaments.
What the volunteers have said?
The process of experiencing the organisation of such world class events builds discipline, encourages team spirit and confidence among the volunteers. And it was evident in the thoughts of Simran Namchu, a Nepalese student in Qatar, who volunteered at the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup.
“I have always been a spectator at the many tournaments that Qatar has hosted. This is my first time to be a volunteer for a major tournament and to be part of the action from the inside – it is a proud feeling,” said Namchu during the U17 World Cup.
“This experience has made me appreciate the immense work that goes behind organising large-scale events such as the U-17 World Cup. I am able to interact with many team leaders and learn important skills from them. Volunteering builds discipline and has helped me become a stronger team player, it’s a rewarding experience,” she added.
What more?
The program has benefitted and inspired a multitude of youth from various nationalities.
The Qatar 2025 FIFA Volunteer Programme saw people from 35 different nationalities learn, get inspired and develop and that is undoubtedly, one of the most important, yet intagible, legacy Qatar will leave. And it will linger well after the FIFA Arab Cup final on December 18, 2025.
