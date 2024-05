‘Not a pain in the ass!’ - Why USMNT star Weston McKennie has ‘value’ to ‘any team in the world’ as Juventus contract extension saga drags on Weston McKennieUSATransfersJuventusSerie A

Weston McKennie has been told he offers “value” to “any team in the world” as he is “not a pain in the ass”, with Juventus contract talks dragging on.