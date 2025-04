Emmanuel Petit has praised Luis Enrique's PSG, saying the French champions are a team with "no oversized egos" after Kylian Mbappe's exit.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Petit says PSG stronger without Mbappe

Les Parisiens chasing undefeated league season

Have one foot in Champions League semi-finals Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱