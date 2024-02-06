Mauricio Pochettino received 'very good text' from Chelsea owner Todd Boehly after Wolves defeat as under-fire manager calls for 'trust' from supporters

Mauricio Pochettino received 'very good text' from Chelsea owner Todd Boehly after Wolves defeat as under-fire manager calls for 'trust' from supportersRitabrata BanerjeeGetty ImagesChelseaMauricio PochettinoPremier LeagueMauricio Pochettino revealed Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's message for him after the team's defeat against Wolves.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBoehly sent a text message to PochettinoPochettino called for fans' trust Chelsea suffered their 10th Premier League defeat