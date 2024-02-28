'I'm a fighter' - Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney sets ambitious management target following disastrous spell at Birmingham under Tom Brady - as he aims parting shot at Blues fans
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has set himself an ambitious management target following his disastrous spell at Birmingham under Tom Brady.
- Rooney got sacked by Birmingham after a run of poor results
- Yet to find success as a manager after three stints
- Aims to lead Man Utd & Everton in the future