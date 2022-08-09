Manchester City most expensive player sales - How Citizens made over £750m in outgoing transfers

Manchester City invested heavily to transform themselves from a mid-table Premier League into one of the best squads on the planet. Since Sheikh Mansour took over the club in 2011, they have been ready to spend big sums on the right player to get them where they want to be.
From Brazilian superstar Robinho on the day Mansour bought City, to the £100 million ($120m) British record transfer of Jack Grealish, the onus has always been on making the team stronger.
But as they have become more successful, City have become adept at handling the transfer market – walking away from proposed deals for Harry Maguire, Fred, Jorginho and Marc Cucurella, which they didn’t think represented value for money.
That has also seen them become more agile under director of football Txiki Begiristain, allowing players to leave the club and making significant profits on some of those that were thought to be surplus to requirements.
Here, GOAL runs down the most expensive players sold by the six-time Premier League winners…
Man City's biggest transfer sales by season
Season
Biggest Sale
Fee
Total Sales
2022-23
Raheem Sterling
£47.5m
£140m
2021-22
Ferran Torres
£47m
£85m
2020-21
Leroy Sane
£55m
£70m
2019-20
Danilo
£33m
£64m
2018-19
Brahim Diaz
£15m
£52m
2017-18
Kelechi Iheanacho
£25m
£52m
2016-17
Stevan Jovetic
£12m
£32m
2015-16
Alvaro Negredo
£23.7m
£61m
2014-15
Javi Garcia
£13m
£27m
2013-14
Carlos Tevez
£12m
£14m
2012-13
Mario Balotelli
£18m
£40m
2011-12
Jerome Boateng
£12m
£28m
2010-11
Robinho
£19m
£36m
2009-10
Elano
£6.5m
£28m
2008-09
Vedran Corluka
£8m
£24m
2007-08
Joey Barton
£6m
£9m
2006-07
David James
£1.5m
£4m
2005-06
Shaun Wright-Phillips
£21m
£22m
2004-05
Nicolas Anelka
£7m
£8m
2003-04
Matias Vuoso
£1.3m
£6m
2002-03
Dickson Etuhu
£1m
£1m
2001-02
Mark Kennedy
£2m
£6m
2000-01
Lee Peacock
£800,000
£1.5m