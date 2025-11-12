Getty Images
'So much unfinished business!' - Lionesses star Alex Greenwood signs contract extension at Man City
Man City handed Greenwood boost
Greenwood's new contract is a big boost to Manchester City as she is a key player for club and country. The City captain has played 152 games for the club since joining from Lyon in 2020, winning the Women's FA Cup and the League Cup in that time. Greenwood was also part of the Lionesses' Euro 2025-winning squad, starting all of England's six matches in the tournament in Switzerland, and picking up her second European Championship title.
Greenwood thrilled with new contract
She told the club's media: "I’m really happy to stay here, it’s the club I love and the club I want to be successful at and I’m really happy to be here for another two more [years]. Personally, I have so much unfinished business to be done, and I love this football club. It feels like home to me now and I feel this is where I belong and am meant to be.
"I’m really excited for what’s to come. I’m excited by the players, the new manager. And the start has been really positive, but I know there’s still so much more to come from this team. I would love nothing more than to lift more silverware at this football club."
Therese Sjogran, Manchester City’s Director of Football, said: "We’re absolutely delighted that Alex has signed a new deal with the club. It’s difficult to put into words how important she is on and off the pitch, and I know my respect and admiration for her as a player and person is shared by everyone at City. We’re excited by the direction this team is going in this season and beyond, and Alex is central to those ambition."
City leading the way in 2025-26
Manchester City have enjoyed a strong start to the new Women's Super League season and currently sit in top spot after eight games played, one point clear of defending champions Chelsea. Greenwood is yet to win the WSL in her career but admits she's gunning for the title this year.
She told the club's media: "As much as I’ve played for lots of years and I’ve experienced so much in my career, I’m still learning too as a captain and as a player. I’m someone who will always look at myself first before I give advice to anyone else. I think the group is exciting and that’s another reason why I’m so happy to stay here. We’ve got so much potential and the young players coming through are so exciting and they keep you on your toes to say the least.
"I really don’t believe we can’t not do it and that’s why I want to be here. I want to do it because I think the club deserves it.The team deserves it, but there’s one thing deserving it and another doing it and I do genuinely believe we can do that. I’m so positive about this team. We have short-term and long-term goals as a team, I do individually. For me personally, I’ll be lying if I didn’t say I really want to win the league with this club."
Greenwood sidelined through injury
Greenwood is currently sidelined through injury after picking up a problem during City's win over West Ham. Manager Andrée Jeglertz has said the Lionesses star will miss "a number of weeks" in what is a blow to the WSL leaders.
Manchester City are due to play neighbours Manchester United next in the WSL and then face a trip to Nottingham Forest in the League Cup. The Cityzens then see out 2025 with league matches against Leicester and Aston Villa.
