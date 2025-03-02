Lionel Messi no-show sparks free ticket giveaway from MLS rivals – with Inter Miami superstar being rested after just three competitive appearances in 2025
Inter Miami's next Major League Soccer opponents, the Houston Dynamo, have offered free tickets to fans after the Herons left Lionel Messi at home.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Messi to miss Inter Miami's Houston clash
- Houston Dynamo release statement for fans
- Will offer free tickets as compensation