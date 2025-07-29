Jamie Carragher's daughter Mia cast as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games On Stage as Liverpool legend expresses pride on social media J. Carragher Liverpool Showbiz England Premier League

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher's daughter Mia has been cast in the iconic role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games On Stage, a stage adaptation of the blockbuster movie franchise. The show has been written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Conor McPherson. Carragher took to social media to express his pride over Mia's huge new acting role.