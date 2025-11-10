Ivan Juric sacked! Atalanta pull the trigger on head coach after failure to live up to Bergamo legend Gian Piero Gasprini's legacy

Juric's brief and turbulent reign as Atalanta manager came to an abrupt end following the club's 3-0 home defeat to Sassuolo at the weekend - a result that proved to be the final straw for the Bergamo hierarchy. The loss marked Atalanta's eighth consecutive league match without a win, leaving the team 13th in the Serie A table and already 11 points behind leaders Inter Milan after just 11 games. Appointed in June 2025 to continue Gasperini's transformative legacy, Juric's tenure failed to take off, marked by inconsistent results, tactical confusion, and a noticeable drop in the team's trademark attacking energy.

The 50-year-old's sacking came just five months into his appointment, making his spell one of the shortest managerial reigns in Atalanta’s modern history. Juric was tasked with maintaining the club's Champions League-level standards after last season's third-place finish, but the team's regression was clear from the opening weeks. A run of six straight draws followed by back-to-back defeats against Udinese and Sassuolo exposed deep structural flaws in Juric's system, as Atalanta's high press lacked coordination while their defensive shape collapsed under pressure.

Atalanta confirmed the news in an official statement on Monday, thanking Juric and his staff for their "hard work and professionalism" but admitting the need for change ahead of a challenging winter period. Club officials are believed to have made their decision shortly after full-time against Sassuolo, having already drawn up contingency plans during the international break. Local reports in Bergamo immediately identified Raffaele Palladino as the frontrunner to replace Juric, with an announcement expected before the club's trip to Napoli on November 22.