The shock incident occurred in the 13th minute after a misplaced pass from Gueye gave the ball away, leading to a Bruno Fernandes shot. An argument ensued, during which Keane pushed Gueye, who then responded by slapping Keane in the face. Referee Tony Harrington immediately issued a straight red card for violent conduct. Despite going down to 10 men, Everton went on to win the match 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Gueye later apologised to his team-mates and Keane, taking full responsibility for what he described as his "moment of madness".
VIDEO: Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane end feud with training ground boxing match after shocking Man Utd clash that led to red card
Punch drunk at Old Trafford
- Getty Images Sport
Seconds out, round two…
The pair have since buried the hatchet, even jokingly staging a mock boxing match in training to show there were no hard feelings. "Only love here," was the message from the Everton duo.
Gueye: 'I'll make sure it never happens again'
After the confrontation, Toffees boss David Moyes was quick to back both his players, saying the display of passion and aggression is what he asks of his players and suggested the referee could have avoided using the red card.
Moyes said: "I like my players fighting each other, if someone didn’t do the right action. If you want that toughness and resilience to get a result, you want someone to act on it. If nothing happened (no red card), I don’t think anyone in the stadium would have been surprised. I thought the referee could have taken a bit longer to think about it. I was told that (by) the rules of the game that if you slap your own player, you could be in trouble. I'm disappointed we got the sending off. But we’ve all been footballers, we get angry with our teammates. He's apologised for the sending off, he's praised the players and thanked them for it and apologised."
And after allowing a couple of days for the dust to settle, Gueye said: "I want to apologise first to Michael Keane. I take full responsibility for my reaction. I also apologise to my team-mates, the staff, the fans and the club. What happened does not reflect who I am or the values I stand for. Emotions can run high, but nothing justifies such behaviour. I’ll make sure it never happens again."
- Getty Images Sport
Toon test awaits Toffees
Everton host Newcastle on Saturday with the Magpies on a dreadful run of away form, having lost their last four games in all competitions on the road. Moyes’ side are in decent form, having taken seven points from their last three league games, including a win at Old Trafford. Eddie Howe’s side have a host of injuries including Kieran Trippier, while Everton are without Jarrad Branthwaite and the suspended Gueye.