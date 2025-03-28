How Wayne Rooney helped to turn Harry Kane into an England GOAT - with Three Lions captain explaining why Man Utd legend that he took international goal record from remains his 'biggest influence'
Harry Kane has explained how Wayne Rooney helped to put him on a path that could one day see him go down as the GOAT of English football.
- Replaced Rooney when making Three Lions debut
- Has gone on to score 71 international goals
- Also chasing down all-time appearance record