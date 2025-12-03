Getty Images Entertainment
Gary Lineker inks Netflix 2026 World Cup podcast deal that comes with big increase on England icon's old £1.35m BBC salary
New Netflix deal for Lineker and Co.
Lineker has confirmed he will play his part in the 2026 World Cup after agreeing a deal with Netflix to host a daily episode of his popular podcast. The former England captain had been due to cover the tournament for BBC Sport but left the corporation in May amid a row over a controversial social media post. However, he will now be part of the coverage of the World Cup with a daily show that will be produced by Goalhanger Podcasts. The company have promised the podcast will feature "game analysis, special guests, interviews and insights into the world's largest sporting event".
- Getty Images Entertainment
Lineker tells fans what to expect
Lineker is relishing the new opportunity and has already told fans what they can expect from his daily show. He said: "We can’t wait to bring The Rest Is Football to Netflix for the 2026 World Cup. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the three of us to do what we love — talk football every day — but on a truly global stage. Expect all the usual analysis, honesty and plenty of laughs … just with a few more cameras pointed at us, all from the Big Apple.”
England icon to receive big pay hike
Lineker's new contract with Netflix will see the 65-year-old receive a big hike on his previous salary. According to The Times, Lineker's new "multimillion-pound" deal "will dwarf the £1.35 million salary he earned for hosting Match of the Day on the BBC".
A source told The Times: "It’s a really exciting deal and Gary is thrilled. It means he will be at the World Cup after all. It’s Netflix’s first real foray into football coverage, with a daily show built around the podcast. This will also introduce Gary to a whole new international audience. Netflix first approached his company a few months ago, and his son, Harry, will also be joining Stateside as he’s a producer, so it’ll be a real family affair."
Lineker is also set to host a new game show on ITV next year. 'The Box' will feature celebrities taken to different locations and asked to undertake challenges in giant yellow boxes.
- AFP
All eyes on World Cup draw
Excitement for World Cup 2026 is starting to build, meaning all eyes will be on Friday's draw which will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC at 17:00 GMT (12:00 local time). The glitzy affair will feature performances from legendary group the Village People, British superstar Robbie Williams, former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, and Italian maestro Andrea Bocelli and is due to be co-hosted by supermodel Heidi Klum and actor and comedian Kevin Hart.
Actor and producer Danny Ramirez will also be on hand to interview the great and the good at the event.
A total of 48 nations will feature in the draw and will be divided into four pots containing 12 teams. The competition runs from 11 June to 19 July and is jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.
