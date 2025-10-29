Federico Chiesa vows to step up as Liverpool 'leader' amid shock losing run that has left dressing room in silence

Chiesa has had a mixed career at Liverpool so far. Injuries have hampered his progress at Anfield, but this season he has looked back to his best. Still, his three goal contributions in seven Premier League outings this term have not seemed to help the Reds, with the Merseyside club now sitting seven points off of top spot. The most recent setback came away to Brentford on Saturday - a 3-2 loss that Chiesa admitted stunned the Liverpool players into silence.

He said: "No one was speaking, because afterwards everyone knows. Sometimes you don’t have to speak about the situation. You know what’s going on. So no one spoke because I think we have to think about what we can do better. Usually when we are in this situation the first thing that comes to your mind is to give more and train harder. It was good that after the game we didn’t talk because it’s a sign that everyone wants to change the situation.

"Of course, after we went to the bus and we started to talk about the situation, the first thing is that we don’t have to blame anything or anyone. We’re not winning, and there could be many reasons for that, but we have to bounce back. Personally, I don’t care if it’s this (reason) or that which is causing us not to win. For me, the most important thing is to work harder."