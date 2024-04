'F*ck you, Wrexham!' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side savagely mocked by Stockport as they celebrate beating Red Dragons to League Two title with open-top bus parade WrexhamStockport CountyWrexham vs Stockport CountyLeague Two

Stockport County's players and fans poked fun at League Two rivals Wrexham as they celebrated their title victory in an open-top bus parade.