Eric Garcia set to snub PSG offer as contract extension talks with Barcelona gain steam
Garcia rejects PSG approach for Barcelona stay
According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, negotiations between the club and the central defender have reached the "final stages," with an agreement in principle now in place after weeks of discussions. The 24 -year-old's current deal expires next summer, but his impressive form under Flick has prompted the club to act decisively to secure his services for the foreseeable future.
The renewal comes amidst significant interest from PSG. The French champions, managed by former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique, reportedly had an offer on the table for the defender. Enrique knows Garcia well from their time together with the Spanish national team, appreciating his ball-playing abilities and tactical intelligence. However, Garcia has opted to stay at what he considers his "home," prioritising the project under Flick over a reunion with his former national coach in Paris.
The intrusion of PSG into the situation reportedly caused a delay in Barcelona's established roadmap for contract renewals, which also includes figures such as Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal. However, the report from Spain indicates that Garcia remains steadfast in his commitment to the Blaugrana.
Garcia feels "completely happy" with his current role in the team and comfortable within the dressing room, which features numerous fellow La Masia graduates and international teammates. His connection to the club, having returned on a free transfer from Manchester City in the summer of 2021 after initially coming through their youth ranks, plays a significant role in his decision.
Barcelona view Garcia as a fundamental part of their squad, the report adds, and even see him as a potential future captain due to his leadership qualities and understanding of the club's philosophy. The finalisation of the new contract is now described merely as a matter of scheduling the signature.
Hansi Flick's crucial role in Garcia's resurgence
Garcia's current status as an undroppable element of the Barcelona defence marks a significant turnaround from his situation just a few months ago. After spending the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Girona, where he enjoyed a successful season helping them qualify for the Champions League, Garcia reportedly harboured doubts about his role upon returning to his parent club.
Mundo Deportivo claims that Garcia considered requesting another loan move during the recent summer transfer window to ensure regular playing time. However, Flick intervened, dissuading the defender from leaving and assuring him of his importance to the squad.
The German coach has backed up those assurances with significant playing time and has reportedly made it clear to the club hierarchy that he "absolutely does not want to lose" Garcia, valuing his consistency and adaptability highly.
Eric Garcia's 2025-26 season statistics and versatility
The faith shown by Flick is reflected in the statistics for the 2025-26 season so far. Garcia currently holds the distinction of having played the most minutes of any player on the Barcelona roster this campaign. He has made 17 appearances across all competitions already this season, racking up a total of 1,285 minutes on the pitch. In La Liga, he has featured 13 times, contributing one goal. He has also been a fixture in the Champions League, starting three of Barcelona's four matches in the competition thus far.
His value to Flick lies not just in his availability but his versatility. While primarily a centre-back, Garcia is capable of operating at right-back or as a defensive midfielder. The Spanish report notes that his performance is considered a "solid seven out of 10, no matter where he plays," a trait highly prized given the demanding nature of the fixture calendar. His recent performance against Athletic Club was highlighted as "outstanding," further cementing his place in the starting lineup.
What next for Barcelona and Eric Garcia?
With the agreement in principle reached, the immediate priority for Barcelona and Garcia's representatives is to officially sign the new long-term contract, ending any lingering speculation regarding his future.
On the pitch, Barcelona are entering a congested period of fixtures leading into the winter break. Garcia's durability and ability to cover multiple defensive positions will be tested as Flick attempts to manage his squad through La Liga and Champions League commitments. Barcelona will rely heavily on Garcia's consistency as they look to maintain their challenge for domestic and European honours in the coming months.
