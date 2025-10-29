Getty
Eden Hazard receives special message from Jose Mourinho as Chelsea icon is inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame
Hazard's Premier League journey
Hazard arrived from Lille in 2012 and instantly became the main man at Chelsea. Over seven seasons, he made 245 Premier League appearances, scoring 85 goals and grabbing 54 assists. His close-quarters dribbling and speed were the standout features of his game in the capital, and the winger also had an ability to change games on his own, making him a nightmare for defenders.
His first league title at Stamford Bridge came in 2014-15. He played every game, scored 14 goals, and assisted nine more. That season, he won the Premier League Player of the Season, the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, and the Football Writers’ Player of the Year awards. In 2016-17, he lifted the league trophy again, scoring 16 goals, including that jaw-dropping solo run and finish against Arsenal. Beyond the Premier League, Hazard helped Chelsea claim an FA Cup, a League Cup, and two Europa League titles.
Mourinho's message
On top of receiving the prestigious award, Mourinho, who was in charge of Hazard and Chelsea during the 2014-15 title run, left a heartwarming message for his former player. "Eden, many congratulations on joining the Premier League Hall of Fame. Everybody knows that you belong there," he said. "You are one of the most amazing players that I ever worked with and of course you have to be there. You are in the Hall of Fame so now you stay in our memories – and by the way thank you so much for helping to win my last Premier League title!"
Mourinho's message is a clear sign of the respect he has for Hazard. Not just for the trophies he won, but for the way he played the game. Mourinho has had the luxury of working with some of the greatest players of all time, so for Hazard to receive a special mention from the now-Benfica boss will add a little something extra to the recognition.
Hall of Fame recognition
This year, Hazard joins Manchester United icon Gary Neville as the two new inductees, chosen by the 24 existing Hall of Fame members. Previous inductees include legends such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Paul Scholes, Dennis Bergkamp, Vincent Kompany, and Didier Drogba. The Hall of Fame honours players and managers who achieved 'exceptional' success and made significant contributions to the Premier League since 1992. Fans also had a say through a public poll.
Hazard reflects on his career
Speaking about the induction, Hazard said: "For a small Belgian guy from Braine-le-Comte just playing football for fun, being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame with these great players at 34 years old is incredible. My dream was to play at the highest level and I did it, so I am really happy. Week after week, you have big games, and at the end of the season you lift a trophy with your teammates. It’s a beautiful feeling.
"When you score goals, when you win trophies, you just want more. I am proud to know I did a few good things for seven years in the Premier League. We don’t play the game alone, so this is for all the people who have supported me – my family, my teammates and the fans, my friends – this is for us all."
Hazard and Neville will be formally honoured at the 2025 Premier League Hall of Fame event on November 4, receiving engraved medallions and prompting a £10,000 donation to each player’s chosen charity. Even years after leaving Chelsea, Hazard’s legacy remains as strong as ever. You only need to watch a short highlight reel to remind yourself why he is rightly among the league’s finest.
