Eden Hazard receives special message from Jose Mourinho as Chelsea icon is inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Speaking about the induction, Hazard said: "For a small Belgian guy from Braine-le-Comte just playing football for fun, being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame with these great players at 34 years old is incredible. My dream was to play at the highest level and I did it, so I am really happy. Week after week, you have big games, and at the end of the season you lift a trophy with your teammates. It’s a beautiful feeling.

"When you score goals, when you win trophies, you just want more. I am proud to know I did a few good things for seven years in the Premier League. We don’t play the game alone, so this is for all the people who have supported me – my family, my teammates and the fans, my friends – this is for us all."

Hazard and Neville will be formally honoured at the 2025 Premier League Hall of Fame event on November 4, receiving engraved medallions and prompting a £10,000 donation to each player’s chosen charity. Even years after leaving Chelsea, Hazard’s legacy remains as strong as ever. You only need to watch a short highlight reel to remind yourself why he is rightly among the league’s finest.