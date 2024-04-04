Chelsea player ratings vs Man Utd: Cole Palmer is the new king of Stamford Bridge! Hat-trick hero gets Moises Caicedo out of jail with last-gasp winner

The ex-Manchester City forward scored twice in stoppage-time to complete his treble and secure a 4-3 win for Mauricio Pochettino's side

Chelsea secured a miraculous, topsy-turvy 4-3 victory against Manchester United in arguably the game of the season on Thursday, as Cole Palmer added to his growing legend at Stamford Bridge with the first hat-trick of his career.

Conor Gallagher's fourth-minute strike and Palmer's 19th-minute penalty put the Blues in control, but Moises Caicedo's shocking pass allowed Alejandro Garnacho to race in on the Blues' goal and slot home after the half-hour mark.

Bruno Fernandes completed a flowing team move with a neat header six minutes before the break to level the scores, and Garnacho looked to have completed the comeback win for United in the 67th minute after heading in a stunning Antony assist.

However, the drama was not over as Noni Madueke won his side a penalty which Palmer converted in the 100th minute, and then 82 seconds later the former Manchester City man fired in a deflected winner to end the most dramatic contest.

