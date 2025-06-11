Bayern Munich make Nico Williams top priority to replace Leroy Sane but major stumbling block could kill transfer hopes while Athletic Club fight to keep star winger
Nico Williams is on the top of Bayern Munich's shortlist for reinforcing the left wing, but the Bundesliga giants could face a major stumbling block.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bayern eye Nico Williams this summer
- Spaniard will cost €58 million
- Athletic Club keen on renewing their talisman