Arne Slot told he 'has a week to save his job' as under-fire Liverpool boss given points target ahead of next three games by club legend

Carragher, writing in The Telegraph, delivered an uncharacteristically blunt assessment of Slot’s predicament. The former defender argued that the upcoming fixtures, against West Ham, Sunderland, and Leeds United, will determine whether the Dutchman can survive beyond the current slump.

"Arne Slot has a week to save his job," he wrote. "It is hard to believe that sentence is being written, but Liverpool’s next three games are against West Ham United, Sunderland and Leeds United. Anything fewer than seven points will make an already unacceptable situation untenable. No matter how much goodwill the manager has, Liverpool Football Club cannot sustain the drop in standards witnessed over the past three months. No one knows better than me how much that reality will be hurting everyone connected with my old club. Liverpool do not willingly sack coaches, especially those that bring great success."

Carragher stressed that Slot’s sudden fall from grace is not entirely without precedent. He pointed to performances late last season, including a limp display against PSG and a poor Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle, as early indicators of a deeper underlying problem.

"Nobody saw this drop-off coming, and there must always be caution about making statements with the benefit of hindsight. However, there were hints that the team was going in the wrong direction from March last season onwards, most notably in the performance away to Paris St-Germain and in the Carabao Cup Final loss to Newcastle United," he added.

"The Wembley display was abysmal. Liverpool did not just lose to Newcastle, they were comprehensively outplayed and physically overpowered. Supporters were leaving London that day with the same thought: 'That was not Liverpool.' Games can be lost, but not in that manner. Especially finals. Liverpool beat PSG in France, but only because Alisson had the game of his life. Had they lost 5-1 that night there would have been no complaints. Slot and the players were given a free pass because the Premier League title was in their sights, winning it with four games to spare. Nagging doubts about whether the overall performances were deteriorating were banished. Since Wembley, the falling standards have become increasingly obvious. Liverpool have won fewer than half of their 30 games in all competitions."

