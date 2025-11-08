SC
1 ticket, multiple matches: How the 'Day Pass' concept at the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar offers a dynamic experience!
Where is the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup being hosted?
The 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup is being hosted by Qatar - the first of five consecutive editions that will be held in the Middle-East nation. And more importantly, the 2025 edition is the first-ever 48-team World Cup (at any level).
Qatar have organised a compact tournament where 104 matches will be held across eight pitches, all within the Aspire Zone in Doha, from November 3-27.
With as many as eight matches scheduled in a day, this U17 World Cup offers unique experiences to fans - with the Day Pass ticket concept a prime example of the same.
Let's take a look at how the Day Pass experience elevates the fan experience at the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup.
What is the Day Pass ticket at the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup?
With as many as eight games scheduled in a day across the Aspire Zone, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) is offering a Day Pass for fans wherein they can purchase a day pass ticket and watch any match across the pitches, bar a couple of pitches which host high-profile games.
However, fans can purchase a Prime Pass that allows them access to those high-profile pitches along with the Day Pass.
What this does is give fans an opportunity to watch multiple matches in a day and enjoy the highest quality youth football on display. And the ability to move across pitches and watch any game of their choosing is a gamechanger for fans.
What is included in a Day Pass ticket?
Fans purchasing a Day Pass ticket for the FIFA U17 World Cup are able to enjoy the following:
- Access to six pitches across the Aspire Zone (Except Pitches 5 and 7 which host high-profile games). Do note that the seating is first-come-first-serve.
- Fans can also access the fan zone at the Aspire Zone which will have various entertainment options for them including games, competitions, contests and more.
- Fans are also allowed to re-enter a pitch once after exiting.
- Every matchday during the FIFA U17 World Cup will have a Day Pass ticket, except the final which will be held at the Khalifa International Stadium.
And what does the Fan Zone access include?
The fan zone includes: Giant screens with live matches, parades and performances, entertainment and music, games and e-sports, arts and crafts, photo booths with FIFA U17 World Cup trophy, food stalls and more.
What about the Prime Pass?
If you are interested in watching the matches in Pitches 5 and 7, you can purchase a Prime Pass for those pitches. You can also club that pass along with a Day Pass ticket for access to the particular high-profile game and the other games.
When you do purchase the Prime Pass for a particular pitch (5 or 7) along with a Day Pass ticket, you get reserved seating at that pitch along with all the benefits that the Day Pass ticket provides.
How to buy Day Pass tickets for the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup?
Day Pass tickets and Prime Pass for the reserved pitches can be bought at www.roadtoqatar.qa.
Most importantly, the Day Pass tickets for the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup starts at just QAR 20 (~$5.49). Prime Pass tickts start at about QAR 30.
In many ways, this concept has been a boon for fans wanting to enjoy football without being limited to just one venue. And the chance to access the fan zone which has a carnival-like set up (from 1:30 pm local time to when the final game ends) is a terrific initiative as well, showing how much Qatar have put the needs of fans at the forefront of their hosting of the FIFA U17 World Cup.
