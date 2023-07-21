‘Win me over’ – Paul Mullin explains how Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney convinced him to make Wrexham transfer

Paul Mullin admits that he challenged Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to “win me over” before completing his 2021 transfer to Wrexham.

Striker joined Dragons in 2021

Stepped down from League Two

Hollywood stars delivered on promises

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific frontman was the reigning Golden Boot winner in League Two at that time, having starred for Cambridge United, but was presented with an opportunity to join an ambitious project in the National League that would move him closer to his Merseyside roots. Mullin has thrived at Wrexham, forging close bonds with Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney along the way, and no longer needs any convincing that he made the right career call.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mullin has told the EFL’s official website of making the move to North Wales when Reynolds and McElhenney came calling: “They had to win me over in terms of what the plans were for the club. I had to buy into that and believe what they were telling me. Everything they’ve promised me, they’ve stuck to. I want to play as high as I can in football, as anyone does, but when this opportunity arose, it was the best for me as a family man, who wanted to be close to home. It was the perfect solution for me rather than moving away to play in higher leagues. I care about my son more than that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary has made Dragons players stars around the world, as the club’s profile continues to soar, but Mullin says Phil Parkinson’s squad have grown accustomed to living life under the spotlight. He added: “The whole attention and the media spotlight and pressure has all been ramped up a thousand times. My life hasn’t changed – I’m just me and I stick to being me. What you see is what you get. It becomes a bit strange at first getting used to it, when you walk into a supermarket or a shop in the town centre and people ask for photos. At first, you stand back and you’re like, ‘Me?! Why would you want a photo with me?’ It’s a great thing for the club and even us as individuals to have the attention we’ve received this year. Obviously, if you’re not playing well, that attention isn’t going to come, so first and foremost, you have to play well in order to achieve it. Everybody’s talking about us every day and we’re on the news. You’ve got everyone saying, ‘Are they going to do it?’ or ‘Are they going to fall away?’ The owners being the owners, they like to build up a bit of suspense, so they’ll be tweeting that we’re top of the league and things like that.”

WHAT NEXT? Mullin has hit 79 goals for Wrexham through just 97 appearances, with 47 efforts recorded last season as the Dragons secured promotion back to the Football League in record-breaking style and earned themselves an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas.