Where to watch & stream Champions League live: Broadcasters, TV channels & networks

Neil Bennett
|
Champions League trophy Erling Haaland Manchester City 2022-23Getty/GOAL composite
UEFA Champions LeaguePSGReal MadridManchester CityBayern München

Worldwide TV channels and online live streams to watch all the action from the UEFA Champions League

The Champions League is the most prestigious club competition in European football. Since its inception as the European Cup in 1955, the competition has shone a light on some of the most iconic players and moments in the sport's illustrious history.

Broadcast in all four quarters of the globe, viewing figures for the Champions League have recently surpassed those for the American Super Bowl making it the most watched sporting competition in the world.

Below you will find a full list of all Champions League television broadcasters across the world. Deals are in place until 2024.

Watch & live stream Champions League in the UK and USA

From 2024 onwards, coverage of the UEFA Champions League in the UK will be split across BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. Highlights will also be shown on BBC's flagship show Match of the Day.

CountryTV channel & stream
UKBT Sport
USAParamount+

Watch and live stream Champions League in Europe

Country TV channel & stream
AlbaniaRTSH / Tring
AndorraMovistar+
ArmeniaVivaro Media
AustriaServusTV / Sky Sport / DAZN
BelgiumProximus / RTL / DPG Media
CroatiaHRT / Arena Sport
CyprusCYTA
Czech RepublicCanal+
DenmarkViaplay
EstoniaViaplay
FinlandTV4 Media
FrancebeIN Sports / Canal+ / RMC Sport / TF1
GeorgiaAdjarasport / Silk Sport
GermanyDAZN / Amazon Prime Video / ZDF
GreeceCosmote TV / Mega Channel
HungaryMVTA / AMC Networks
IcelandViaplay / Syn
IrelandLiveScore / BT Sport / RTE / Virgin Media
ItalyAmazon Prime Video, Sky Sport, Mediaset
IsraelSports Channel
LatviaViaplay
LithuaniaViaplay
KosovoArtSport / Klan Kosova / Arena Sport
MoldovaPrime / Setanta Sport
MontenegroArena Sport
NetherlandsRTL / Ziggo
North MacedoniaArena Sport / MRT
NorwayTV 2
PolandTVP / Polsat
PortugalTVI / Eleven Sports
RomaniaDigi Sport / Prima TV / Orange Sport
RussiaMatchTV
SerbiaArena Sport
SlovakiaNova Sport / Premier Sport
SpainMovistar+
SwedenTV4 Media
SwitzerlandTeleclub / CH Media
TurkeyExxen, Saran Media
UkraineMEGOGO

Watch and live stream Champions League in the Americas

CountryTV channel & stream
ArgentinaFOX Sports
BoliviaBolivision

Brazil

SBT / TNT Sports / HBO Max
CanadaDAZN
CaribbeanFlow Sports / Sportsmaz
Costa RicaTeletica
EcuadorRTS
El SalvadorTCS
GuatemalaChapin TV
HondurasTVC
NicaraguaCanal 10
PanamaParamount+
PeruESPN
VenezuelaTLT
UruguayESPN

Watch and live stream Champions League in MENA and Africa

CountryTV & live stream
Middle EastbeIN Sports
South AfricaSuperSport
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport / Canal+ Afrique

Watch and live stream Premier League in Asia

CountryTV & live stream
CambodiabeIN Sports
Central AsiaSaran Media
ChinaPPTV / IQIYI / Tencent / Youku
Hong KongbeIN Sports / PCCW
IndiaSony Pictures Entertainment
IndonesiaEmtek
JapanSPOTV
LaosbeIN Sports
MacauTDM
MalaysiabeIN Sports
MongoliaSPS
MyanmarCanal+
PhillipinesTAP DMV
SingaporebeIN Sports
South KoreaSPOTV
TaiwanELTA
TajikistanVarzish TV
ThailandbeIN Sports
VietnamFPT

Useful links