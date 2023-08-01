WATCH: Siiiuuu! Cristiano Ronaldo opens Al-Nassr goal account for 2023-24 with bullet header in Arab Club Champions Cup clash

Cristiano Ronaldo is up and running on the goal front for 2023-24, with the Portuguese superstar netting a bullet header in Al-Nassr’s latest fixture.

Portuguese superstar back on target

Helped to secure comfortable 4-1 win

Big names flocking to the Middle East

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was in Arab Club Champions Cup action on Monday. He helped his Saudi Arabian employers to a comfortable 4-1 victory over Tunisian outfit Monastir. Ronaldo put Al-Nassr back in front on the night, having seen the scores levelled at 1-1, when he soared through the air in the 74th minute. The Portugal international was afforded far too much time and space at the back post, allowing him to nod home a dipping cross from the right.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo hit 14 goals through 19 appearances for Al-Nassr last season – having joined them as a free agent following his release by Manchester United – and will be eager to get his hands on major silverware this time around after being left empty-handed in his debut campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo has been joined in the Middle East this summer by a number of other household names – including the likes of Karim Benzema, Marcelo Brozovic and Roberto Firmino – with ex-Liverpool midfielder Fabinho the latest to make a move to Saudi Arabia.