USMNT star Yunus Musah reveals why he sought 'fresh start' at AC Milan and addresses 'special' link-up with Christian Pulisic

Yunus Musah is enjoying a "fresh start" at AC Milan and says it is "special" playing alongside fellow USMNT star Christian Pulisic at club level.

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder swapped Valencia for AC Milan on a five-year deal for £17 million ($22m) in early August, linking up with fellow United States international Pulisic - who signed from Chelsea a few weeks prior. Now, the 20-year-old has spoken about moving to the Rossoneri and playing alongside his fellow countryman.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told reporters of his decision to join Milan during the latest USMNT training camp: "I wanted to go there because it was like a different stage. Just being able to play at the highest level - that’s my goal. I already had to adapt, obviously, to being at a new club. But I didn’t have to adapt to being in a new country."

He added: “It’s been really nice having Christian there [at Milan]. Seeing him day to day, it’s even more special. And it’s nice to have a fresh start. It doesn’t feel like I’ve been here a while. I’m still one of the younger ones.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musuh is one of the youngsters tipped to lead the next generation of U.S. stars and he was particularly impressive during his side's 3-0 win over Uzbekistan on Saturday. The likes of Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, Folarin Balogun, and Tyler Adams, among others, are all playing in some of the biggest leagues in the world and that can only help in raising the USMNT's profile and allowing its top stars to improve.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSAH AND PULISIC? The American duo could line up for AC Milan when they return to action against bitter rivals Inter Milan in Serie A on Saturday.