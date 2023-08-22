Steven Gerrard responds to reports linking Mason Greenwood with Al-Ettifaq

Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard has seemingly ruled out the Saudi Pro League club signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United this summer.

On Monday, United confirmed that Greenwood would be leaving the club, drawing the Red Devils' six-month internal investigation to a close. The forward was suspended in January 2022 after being arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and domestic violence.

In February 2023, he had charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour against him dropped.

After United confirmed that Greenwood would be departing Old Trafford, it was reported that Saudi side Al-Ettifaq could be interested in signing him. However, Gerrard - who took over at the club in July - poured cold water on these rumours on Tuesday.

Posting a screenshot of a report linking Al-Ettifaq with Greenwood on Instagram, he added the caption: 'FAKE NEWS'. In addition, Saudi Pro League sources have indicated that it would be 'very surprising' if the player ended up moving to the division this summer.

Greenwood is reportedly eager to remain in England, with two Championship clubs showing interest. However, both of those sides have since decided against making a move. United have expressed a desire to help Greenwood find a new club, with teams in Turkey and Italy also being linked in the past.