Sarri confirmed as new Juventus boss after leaving Chelsea

The Italian's expected departure from Chelsea has finally been confirmed, with the 60-year-old penning a three-year deal with the Serie A champions

Maurizio Sarri has been confirmed as the new manager of after putting pen-to-paper on a three year deal with the Italian champions.

confirmed the move this afternoon via an official statement which read: "The two clubs have reached an agreement for the early termination of Sarri’s contract with Chelsea FC which had two years left to run and is ending at his request."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "In talks we had following the final, Maurizio made it clear how strongly he desired to return to his native country, explaining that his reasons for wanting to return to work in were significant.

"He also believed it important to be nearer his family, and for the well-being of his elderly parents he felt he needed to live closer to them at this point.

"Maurizio leaves Chelsea with thanks from us all for the work he and his assistants did during the season he spent as our head coach, and for winning the Europa League, guiding us to another cup final and a third-place finish in the Premier League.

"We would also like to congratulate him on securing the role as big as any in and to wish him the best of luck for the future."

