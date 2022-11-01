How was this not a penalty?! Mane gets away with clear handball in Bayern-Inter Champions League clash

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane had a lucky escape after he wasn't punished despite an apparent handball inside his own box.

Mane moved arms towards the ball

VAR asked the ref to check

Penalty still wasn't given

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayernwere playing host to Inter Milan in the Champions League and with the scores still level at 0-0, Nicolo Barella fired a stunning volley at goal from the edge of the box. Mane seemed to block the ball with his hands but referee Ivan Kruzliak didn't award the penalty despite VAR asking him to check the pitch-side monitor.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Die Roten will finish top of Group C regardless of the final result, while Inter are guaranteed qualification in second place. This comes at the expense of Barcelona who will now drop into the Europa League in the new year.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUNICH? Mane and his teammates will no doubt hope to go all the way in Europe this season, with Bayern winning the competition in 2022. They have concerns domestically, however, as they are currently second in Bundesliga and trail Union Berlin by one point.