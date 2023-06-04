Manchester United '99' documentary: Release date & how to watch Amazon Prime show about Red Devils' treble season

All you need to know about the new documentary about Manchester United's historic treble-winning season of 1998-99 season.

In 1999, Manchester United achieved something truly remarkable. They became the first English team to win the treble, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League. This incredible achievement is the subject of a new documentary titled '99', which will be released soon.

The documentary features the story of how a group of players came together to achieve something truly special. It will be directed by Sampson Collins, the RTS-winning director of Gazza, the television documentary about the English footballer Paul Gascoigne.

Manchester United's story of '99 will be hoping to become a must-watch series for any football fan. It is a story of triumph, determination, and teamwork. Here, GOAL explains details about its release date, streaming options and more.

When will the Manchester United 99 documentary be released?

The Manchester United '99' documentary will be released in 2024. The makers have not officially announced a release date for the show.

Where to watch the Manchester United 99 documentary?

The '99' documentary based on Manchester United will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Region Streaming Worldwide Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that offers a wide variety of TV shows, movies, and other original content. The platform is not new in the category of sports. It launched its All or Nothing series a few years ago featuring the story of Premier League club and Manchester United's rivals Manchester City over the course of a single season and it was a hit among the fans.

What is the Manchester United 99 documentary about?

The '99' documentary tells the story of one of the greatest sporting achievements in history. In 1999, Manchester United became the first English team to win the treble, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

The documentary is likely to feature interviews with players, managers, and journalists who were part of this incredible story, like David Beckham, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Peter Schmeichel and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and never-seen-before footage from on an off the pitch.

The show aims to capture the essence of one of the most remarkable accomplishments in global football while recounting the journey of a team of players who were handpicked, trained, and shaped by Sir Alex Ferguson to make history.

The series will be produced by John Battsek and Miles Coleman from Ventureland, with Nicola Howson and David Gardner from Beckham's Studio 99, Scott Melvin from Neville's Buzz 16, and Kerstin Emhoff from Ventureland serving as executive producers. Directing the series is Sampson Collins, the RTS-winning director of Gazza.

The Manchester United '99' documentary is sure to be a hit with fans of football and sports in general. It could turn out to be a must-watch for anyone who wants to learn more about one of the greatest sporting achievements in history.