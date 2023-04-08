Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford limped out of the Red Devils' Premier League win over Everton on Saturday.

Rashford enjoying prolific season

Limps out of win over Everton

Man Utd face Sevilla next in Europa League

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford had to be replaced in the final 10 minutes of United's 2-0 win over Everton at Old Trafford. The striker pulled up with what appeared to be a groin injury and immediately signalled to the bench to be replaced. Rashford then limped slowly off the pitch and straight down the tunnel in what will be a major worry to the Red Devils ahead of Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford is in the midst of a stellar season. The forward is the team's top scorer with 28 goals in all competitions, and manager Erik ten Hag now faces an anxious wait to determine the severity of his injury.

WHAT NEXT? United host Sevilla on Thursday and then head to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League next Sunday.