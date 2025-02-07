How to watch Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin: Date, time, fight card & more info

Check out the latest boxing news as one of the sport’s most belligerent brawlers is back in action this February

It will be 49 fights not out for Derek Chisora when he goes to war at the Co-op Live in Manchester on Saturday, February 8, against Sweden's Otto Wallin. Although Del Boy is aiming to hit the half-century of ring encounters, his promoter, Frank Warren, has hinted that this could be his last dust-up on his beloved British soil. This will be Chisora’s first fight in Manchester since he lost by unanimous decision to Joseph Parker in their 2021 rematch, and though he's talked about his fondness for the city, he has been beaten on all three occasions he’s fought there in the past.

While Chisora has tasted defeat 13 times since making his debut in 2007, no one can ever question his heart and bravery. He’s never dodged anyone on the heavyweight scene, having fought the likes of Tyson Fury (three times), Joseph Parker (twice), Dillian Whyte (twice), Oleksandr Usyk and Vitali Klitschko. Since Chisora’s third loss to Tyson Fury in December 2022, he has claimed back-to-back successes at the O2 Arena with points victories against Gerald Washington (August 2023) & Joe Joyce (July 2024), so he’ll be aiming to make it a triumphant triumvirate with a win over Wallin.

Jarrel Miller had been originally scheduled to fight Chisora next, however Otto Wallin was brought in as a replacement following contractual disputes with Miller’s camp. Wallin is, of course, a worthy opponent, having lost only twice during his 29-fight career, and those defeats came against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. The Swede has been in decent form of late, too, with 4 wins in his previous 5 bouts, and he KO’d Onoriode Ehwarieme in the 1st round during their July clash in Atlantic City last year. Wallin, who now fights out of New York, has been on the brink of heavyweight glory before, and a win here could reignite his career and position him as a top contender.

Aside from Chisora vs Wallin, numerous other thrilling encounters and title clashes on the Manchester card, including the super lightweight bout between Jack Rafferty and Reece MacMillan, with the British and Commonwealth belts on the line. Masood Abdulah and Zak Miller also meet for the Commonwealth featherweight title, and it's Nelson Hysa vs Todorche Cvetkovthe for the European heavyweight crown.

Let GOAL show you all the information you need ahead of the mouthwatering Manchester card, headlined by Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin, including start times and how you can watch all the live action.

Date Saturday, February 8 Location Co-op Live, Manchester, UK Time The TNT Sports show starts at 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET Main event ring walks (approx) 10 pm GMT / 5 pm ET

The Co-op Live in Manchester is one of the UK's newest and largest world-class arenas. It's situated in the Etihad Campus next to the City of Manchester Stadium. Opened back in May last year, it has the largest capacity of any indoor arena in Europe, with 23,500 seats. The arena has plans to host around 120 events per year. In addition to boxing and live music, there are proposals to host many sporting events, including basketball, netball, tennis, esports, and gymnastics. Last October’s card featuring the Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis fight was the first-ever boxing event at the Co-op Live.

How to watch Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin in the UK

The Manchester card featuring Chisora vs Wallin will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT, and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport.

How to watch Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin in the US

In the United States, Chisora v Wallin, plus other bouts on the card, will be shown live on ESPN+, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. One month of ESPN+ is $10.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $14.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $24.99), and 1 year costs $109.99.

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin Fight Card

Weight class Fight Heavyweight Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin Light heavyweight Willy Hutchinson vs Zach Parker Super lightweight (British & Commonwealth titles) Jack Rafferty vs Reece MacMillan Featherweight (Commonwealth title) Masood Abdulah vs Zak Miller Heavyweight (European title) Nelson Hysa vs Todorche Cvetkov

Derek Chisora professional boxing stats

Age: 41

41 Height: 6' 2" / 187 cm

6' 2" / 187 cm Reach: 74" / 188 cm

74" / 188 cm Total fights: 48

48 Record: 35-13-0

35-13-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 66

Otto Wallin professional boxing stats