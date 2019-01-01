Godin becomes Uruguay's most-capped player

The Atletico Madrid defender has broken Maxi Pereira's appearance record for La Celeste after featuring in the friendly against Thailand

Diego Godin has become the most-capped player in 's history after starting in their friendly match with .

The game was the uncompromising centre-back's 126th for La Celeste, surpassing previous appearance record holder Maxi Pereira's tally of 125.

The defender has notched eight goals for his country and was part of their Copa America-winning side in 2011, but was focused on keeping a clean sheet in his record-breaking appearance against in the final of the Cup.

126 - Diego Godín se convirtió en el jugador con más partidos en la historia de la selección de @Uruguay 🇺🇾 (126 juegos, 8 goles). Leyenda. pic.twitter.com/w1QyjSVDrj — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) March 25, 2019

Uruguay won the game 4-0 thanks to goals from Matias Vecino, Gaston Pereiro, Cristhian Stuani and Maxi Gomez, sealing their second successive triumph in the friendly tournament.

La Celeste won the Cup last year, beating the and then in the final.

Godin started the game and made way after 70 minutes, with the scoreline at 3-0.

Thailand were surprise finalists after they knocked out host nation China - managed by Fabio Cannavaro - who have now failed to make the final in each of the three editions of this four-team tournament.

This year, Godin and Co. beat Uzbekistan 3-0 in their first game to advance to the final, with Stuani grabbing a brace in that match.

Godin put in some exceptional performances for his country in his third World Cup in last summer as Uruguay advanced to the quarter-finals before losing to eventual winners .

However, with the 33-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of the season in Madrid, there has been no sign of an extension and a Bosman transfer to giants looms in the not-so-distant future after nearly a decade of faithful service to Atletico.

The centre-back has won a host of honours in , including the Liga title and two Europa Leagues, as well as appearing in two finals.

Godin has made 30 appearances across all competitions at club level this season, scoring three times and registering three assists.