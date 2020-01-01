‘Fernandes perfect for Manchester United as he doesn’t care about mistakes’ – Nani salutes Portuguese star

The former Red Devils winger has been keeping a close eye on his ex-Sporting team-mate and always believed that he would thrive in English football

Bruno Fernandes is perfect for because he “doesn’t care about mistakes” and is only concerned with “success”, says former Red Devils winger Nani.

The classy Portuguese playmaker was snapped up by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer early in 2020. Having spent several months mulling over a move for Fernandes, United finally agreed to part with €55 million (£47m/$60m) during the January transfer window.

Few predicted that the new arrival would make such an impression at Old Trafford, but Nani claims to have never been in any doubt his fellow countryman would send fans “crazy”.

Fernandes has delivered 21 goals and 13 assists in 35 appearances, with no player in English football able to better that return over that period.

Nani is delighted for Fernandes and believes Solskjaer’s side can enjoy tangible success in 2020-21 with such a talismanic figure calling the shots in midfield, with the star telling United Review: “I still watch almost all of United’s games.

“I watch when it is possible because of my schedule here in Orlando. I always support United and I have to say they have been fun to watch. I really like the way this United team plays.

“Obviously one or two results at the beginning of the season weren’t what we wanted, but I’m confident this team will keep getting better and better. I think we can have a special season.

“A big part of this team is Bruno Fernandes, who I used to play with at . Bruno now is a much better player than when we were playing together. He was doing great in but the Portuguese league is not the same as the Premier League – in everything there is more quality and intensity.

“I saw so much potential in Bruno and I told him to go to if he decided to move to another league. I said to him, ‘Your game will fit there and the fans will go crazy for you!’

“The style of his football is something fans appreciate. He is a player who likes to take risks in the game, who wants to take the responsibility of the game on his back and make difficult passes, dribbles and shots.

“He doesn’t care about mistakes; he only thinks about success and making the team have success. He knows what that takes. That’s Man United, isn’t it?

“All the years of success at the club were achieved with that approach. Every player in the team, from goalkeeper to striker, took risks. We all knew the timing, when we should be calm, but all our games had passion, quality and the freedom to take risks if the result wasn’t coming.

“Bruno has done so well until now, scoring goals and setting up a lot of goals, but I think he will keep improving and making the team even better.”

United, who saw off in their latest outing, will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when they play host to .