Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was quick to post on social media after Arsenal dropped points again on Friday night.

Arsenal's title hopes dented again

Gunners held at home by Southampton

Haaland reacts with post on Twitter

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal's title hopes suffered another blow on Friday as the Gunners were held to a 3-3 draw by bottom side Southampton at the Emirates. The result may not have escaped Haaland's attention either, with the Premier League top scorer posting an update on Twitter shortly after the final whistle blew. "MOOD.STILL" was the caption and was accompanied by photos of the striker in training with Manchester City.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners now lead City by five points but have played two games more than their title rivals and still have to go to the Etihad. Friday's draw means Arsenal have now failed to win their last three Premier League outings in a row. However, there was some cause for celebration, as Arsenal will finish the season above north London rivals Tottenham for the first time since 2015-16.

WHAT NEXT? City take on Sheffield United in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday. The Cityzens will then turn their attentions to a clash with Arsenal in the Premier League at the Etihad on Wednesday.