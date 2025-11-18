'Genuine' Tom Brady has 'big plans' for Birmingham City as Championship club's players urged to phone NFL legend & learn what it takes to win it all

Brady will be doing his best to help the Blues down that path, with Morrison - speaking in association with Freebets.com, the home of best casino sites - telling GOAL when asked if the American’s presence remains positive and how he can help those in the West Midlands: “I think it’s good for the club. I have met him personally and I think the job he is doing at Birmingham is first class. It should inspire you. You have got one of the best players ever in the NFL, one of the most successful, and he is involved with your football club. If you are a professional footballer, I know it’s a different sport but if you can lean on him and ask for advice about mentality and what it takes to be successful - I know it’s a different game, but I would love it. I would love it if I had someone like that I could go and lean on, pick up the phone to or see around and have conversations with.

“For me, it’s been brilliant to have Tom Brady and to have him on board at Birmingham City alongside Wagner because getting them promoted from League One last season was fantastic, and now they are on a good run in the Championship. It was a bit sticky a month ago, but now they are on a good run. To have someone like Tom Brady in the building is fantastic.”

Morrison added on modern players being more open to advice from stars of other sports, with marginal gains forever being sought: “People will say ‘its a different sport’ and it is, but the mentality is about winning. That’s what he is, he’s a born winner, one of the best there has ever been. If you’ve not won stuff in your career, to listen to someone who is a winner and learn what it takes mentally, physically and the hard work you have to put in to do that, I think it’s fantastic.

“For me it’s a no-brainer to have someone like that in your football club, giving you advice, helping you and doing little things where you can get advice. Not every time does someone want to listen if they have not won stuff - which is not right but if you have won what he’s won, it’s brilliant to have on board.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!