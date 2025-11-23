Getty Images Sport
'He’s masterfully put this together' - Landon Donovan and Tim Howard say Mauricio Pochettino has restored USMNT’s toughness after November camp
Howard identifies Gold Cup as turning point
Howard pointed to last summer's Gold Cup as the catalyst for the team's improved attitude. The former goalkeeper observed that despite missing several star players during that tournament, the squad demonstrated exceptional determination and work ethic that has since permeated throughout the entire player pool.
“I have no questions about this team, this group,” Howard said on the Unfiltered Soccer podcast. “And I say that because we say a lot of fight in the Gold Cup, so we’re like, okay, well that group will fight and scrap. The big boys came in, the Chris Richards and Pulisic and all these guys, they showed me a hell of a fight last camp, and then we see it again this camp.
“So I think this group as a whole is again humming and they’re clicking, and they’re together. And again, you and I have been brutally honest when we say like look, this is an educated guess or this is something we know.
Howard emphasized that the players who participated in the Gold Cup established a standard of competitiveness that impressed Pochettino, creating a foundation for the team's current identity.
“My educated guess is that the Gold Cup team set a standard that Poch liked and maybe he lit that fire,” Howard explained. “And I tend to think he probably, once he had everybody in, probably said, ‘Hey, this is what I want to see. I’ve seen this from these guys; I need to see it from you.' Again, that’s an educated guess on my part.”
Donovan credits Pochettino's psychological approach
Donovan, another former USMNT star, expressed admiration for how Pochettino has handled the psychological aspects of managing the national team. Donovan acknowledged that the summer period had been particularly challenging for the program, with criticism directed at players who opted out of the Gold Cup and questions about team commitment dominating headlines. The former attacker praised Pochettino's ability to navigate these difficulties and create a unified team culture.
“Let’s take a second to like, let’s really give a lot of credit now to Pochettino for just the mental side of how he’s played this whole thing,” Donovan said. “Cause it was ugly in the summer, Tim, there was some real stuff flying. And I think he’s masterfully put this together, pieced it together. Now, was it intentional? I have to assume yes but maybe he kind of lucked into some of it.
“But I think it was intentional, and now the team, it doesn’t matter who shows up and plays, dude. They get after it, pressing and running and fighting, and it’s fun to watch. I’m like, as a fan, I’m loving it.”
Team's transformation reflects Pochettino's success
The fighting spirit displayed in recent matches suggests Pochettino has successfully addressed one of the most persistent criticisms of the USMNT prior to his arrival.
Consistent mentality creates foundation
With the 2026 World Cup now just months away, the establishment of a consistent competitive mentality provides Pochettino with a solid foundation to keep building momentum toward the summer tournament.
