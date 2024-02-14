Thomas Frank next Liverpool manager? Brentford boss discusses possibility of taking over from Jurgen Klopp at helm

GOAL/GettyRitabrata BanerjeeThomas Frank next Liverpool manager? Brentford boss discusses possibility of taking over from Jurgen Klopp at helmThomas FrankLiverpoolJuergen KloppBrentfordPremier LeagueBrentford manager Thomas Frank has opened up on the possibilities of him replacing Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss next season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFrank tipped to replace Klopp at LiverpoolOpened up about joining Liverpool next seasonBrentford currently 14th in the Premier League