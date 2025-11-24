Getty/GOAL
'The referee could have taken a bit longer' - David Moyes stunned by Idrissa Gueye red card after clash with own team-mate Michael Keane in famous Man Utd win
Gueye sent off for slapping Keane — Everton dig in for the win
Everton’s trip to Old Trafford produced one of the most surreal moments of the Premier League season when Gueye was sent off just 13 minutes into the match for slapping his own team-mate, Keane, during an explosive on-field altercation. The two players clashed after a stray Gueye pass led to a Manchester United chance, and referee Tony Harrington immediately brandished a red card after the Senegal midfielder appeared to slap Keane.
Despite the chaos, Everton regrouped impressively as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall drove forward on the counter and fired home a superb strike to give the Toffees the lead before half-time. With Old Trafford expecting a second-half siege against 10 men, the Toffees instead dug in, defended with remarkable organisation, and frustrated United’s increasingly desperate attempts to equalise.
Everton’s resolve held firm as Manchester United squandered chances through Bruno Fernandes, Joshua Zirkzee and Amad Diallo. Jordan Pickford produced multiple key saves, and the Toffees escaped with a historic victory; Moyes’ first Premier League win at Old Trafford as an away manager after 17 unsuccessful attempts with Everton, West Ham and Sunderland.
- Getty Images Sport
Moyes opens up on the bizarre Gueye-Keane incident
Moyes admitted he was taken aback by the dismissal and felt the referee acted too swiftly under the circumstances. “If nothing happened, I don’t think anyone in the stadium would have been surprised. I thought the referee could have taken a bit longer to think about it. I got told that the rules of the game that if you slap your own player, you could be in trouble.”
He explained that confrontation between team-mates does not automatically trouble him as a manager. “But there's another side to it: I like my players fighting each other, if someone didn't do the right action. If you want that toughness and resilience to get a result, you want someone to act on it.”
The Everton boss also revealed that Gueye addressed the situation immediately after the match. “He’s apologised for the sending off. He’s praised the players and thanked them for it and apologised for what happened.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Ten-man Everton dig in for famous Old Trafford win
The incident overshadowed a gritty Everton performance in a match that threatened to unravel early. Seamus Coleman had already been forced off injured just minutes into his first start in two months, and the combination of losing their captain and going down to 10 men appeared to put Everton in a vulnerable position. Yet the team responded with a collective sharpness, reorganising defensively and committing to a compact shape that United struggled to break down.
Moyes highlighted his team’s mentality in his broader post-match reflections, praising their structure and resilience. He acknowledged the significance of winning at Old Trafford, particularly under such challenging conditions, noting that Everton “showed the toughness behind the scenes” that had carried them through recent adversity. The performance embodied the “resilience and discipline” he expects from his squad, especially when facing an opponent in strong form.
- AFP
When will Gueye return to the Everton squad?
For Everton, the focus now shifts to building momentum from a victory that could serve as a turning point in their campaign. After a mixed start to the Premier League season, the Toffees will look to maintain form when they take on Newcastle, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest before two tough clashes against Chelsea and Arsenal.
Gueye is likely to be suspended for the Newcastle and Bournemouth clashes. However, if Everton decide to hand him a further punishment, his return could be pushed into the festive period.
Advertisement